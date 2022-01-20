Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $53.10 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.