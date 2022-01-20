Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $395.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $319.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.64. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $889.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

