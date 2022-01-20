Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Trading Down 4%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.45 and last traded at $101.86. 5,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 88,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,739,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

