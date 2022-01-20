MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,680. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

