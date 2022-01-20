MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.64 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.62.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

