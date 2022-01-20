Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Down 1.7%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. 376,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 860,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 42.27 and a quick ratio of 42.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

