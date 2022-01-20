Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 900 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 409.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,209,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

