Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 10.2% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $353.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.62. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $298.59 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

