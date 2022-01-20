Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $177.73. 13,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,392. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.