Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after buying an additional 495,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $193.64. 1,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.61. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

