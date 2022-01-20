Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 550 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 191,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,026,644. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.