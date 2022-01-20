Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $10.77 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $89,152.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $533.09 or 0.01239328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.78 or 0.07489985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,983.28 or 0.99927391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065724 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007890 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,194 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

