Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.37

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVO. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $974.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.