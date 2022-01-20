Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

