Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 80 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after acquiring an additional 420,728 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $498.90. 58,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.75 and a 200 day moving average of $481.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.