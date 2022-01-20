Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $45,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 92,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.