Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $79,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,706,000 after acquiring an additional 133,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 81.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,316 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,231 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. 14,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,788. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

