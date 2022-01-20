Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.43. 32,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average is $211.07. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

