Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 160 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AutoZone by 84.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2,480.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $32.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,978.33. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,759. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,967.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,762.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

