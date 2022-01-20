Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $14.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $533.54. 6,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,626. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

