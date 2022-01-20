Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $110.07 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $110,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $545.35 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

