Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Synopsys worth $89,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $312.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

