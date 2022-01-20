Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,697 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $96,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Carvana by 61,177.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.47.

NYSE CVNA opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.67 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.