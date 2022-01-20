Mizuho Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

SBRA stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,641,000 after purchasing an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

