MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $165.87 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average is $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

