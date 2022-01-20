Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188,109.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $188,109.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00052738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

