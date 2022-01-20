Moffett Nathanson Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $165.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

