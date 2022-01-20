Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $161.88 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $141.64 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

