MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 201,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,300,246 shares.The stock last traded at $9.12 and had previously closed at $8.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $30,115,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

