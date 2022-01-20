Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.98% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $217,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.20.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $17,098,191. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $413.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

