MoonSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $36,513.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00330720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003524 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

