Morgan Stanley Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.56.

Affirm stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

