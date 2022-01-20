Morgan Stanley Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $54.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

