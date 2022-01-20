Morgan Stanley Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $44.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of LVS opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

