Morgan Stanley Lowers thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target to €11.00

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 2.02.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

