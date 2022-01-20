Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

