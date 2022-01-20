Morgan Stanley Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $109.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.05.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NetApp by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

