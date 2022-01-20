Morgan Stanley Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $255.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.87. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Target by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Target by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

