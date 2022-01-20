MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $142.92 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $136.91 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSA Safety stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

