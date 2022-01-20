M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.60. 12,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,575. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.