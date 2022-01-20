Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

