Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Sells 30,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

