Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery Sells 30,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Mullen Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12.
About Mullen Automotive
