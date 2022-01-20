Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €315.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €283.91 ($322.62).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

