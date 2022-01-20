Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

AEE opened at $87.64 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

