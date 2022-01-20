Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,839,000 after buying an additional 480,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

