Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -692.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

