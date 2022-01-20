Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

