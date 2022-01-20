Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

