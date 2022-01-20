Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.