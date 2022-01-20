National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($15.01) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. 395,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

